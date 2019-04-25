'Game of Thrones' linguist helps SA judge with Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO - 438th District Judge Rosie Alvarado is a huge "Game of Thrones" fan.

It was the inspiration behind her 2019 Fiesta medal.

"Daenerys Targaryen is my absolute favorite character on the show," Alvarado said. "She from the very beginning always represented a sense of truth and justice."

Alvardo tried looking for a translation of the word "justice" in either the Dothraki or High Valyrian language.

When she couldn't find it she reached out to the linguist who created it for the show, David Peterson.

"I wasn't expecting a response serious, but he did," Alvardo said.

In fact, he responded on the same day she emailed him and he gave her both translations.

In Dothraki the translation for justice is "athesassamvazar," and in High Valyrian it was "drīves."

She went with the High Valyrian version because it fit better on her medal.

Watch the video below as Alvardo explains how the medal got created.

