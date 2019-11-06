Jimmy Fallon visits UT Austin, scooters down Sixth Street before taping

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Funny man Jimmy Fallon is getting weird in Austin.

The comedian and late night talk show host was spotted at the University of Texas at Austin's campus and along the famed Sixth Street Tuesday night.

Social media photos and videos show Fallon in a Longhorn T-shirt as he flashed the Hook 'em Horns hand gesture, ran, yelled and danced with a crowd of students on campus.

Hi twitter I also got this video of @jimmyfallon running enjoy pic.twitter.com/o6QPP0u11J — camila (@camilavaldezz) November 6, 2019

Fallon was there to film an introduction for Thursday's show in Austin, which will include 2,500 students as guests, according to KXAN.

Social media users also caught him riding a scooter and walking along Sixth Street while crews filmed the escapades.

When you come to the @NCSMHtweets conference in Austin and you get to see @jimmyfallon rolling down 6th St. pic.twitter.com/bmidWidmv1 — Jennifer Ulie-Wells (@JenniferWells23) November 6, 2019

The taping will take place at Bass Concert Hall, according to KXAN, and students had a chance to enter a lottery last month to attend the show.

Central Texas celebrities Matthew McConaughey and Chip and Joanna Gaines will be guest stars on the show, which airs on NBC Thursday night. Gucci Mane will be the music guest.

