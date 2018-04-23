Live Nation to offer $20 summer concert tickets for one week only

SAN ANTONIO - Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to more than 2,000 concerts across the country this summer. The deal is good for a select number of seats and must be purchased between 8 a.m. on April 30 and 11:59 p.m. on May 8.

Live Nation is calling it "National Concert Week."

There is an additional fee per ticket for ticket delivery or the print-at-home option. Read more about Live Nation's purchase policy here.

The following artists are participating in the "National Concert Week" ticket offer:

311 / The Offspring

3 Doors Down / Collective Soul

5 Seconds of Summer

Alan Jackson

Arcade Fire

Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage

Backstreet Boys

Beck

Bon Jovi

Brad Paisley

Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch

Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult

Charlie Puth

*Chicago / REO Speedwagon – Austin360 Amphitheater, July 1

*Chris Brown – Austin360 Amphitheater, June 29

Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday

*Counting Crows / LIVE – Austin360 Ampthitheater, July 21

David Blaine

Dead & Company

Def Leppard / Journey

Dierks Bentley

Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle

Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G

Erasure

Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Game of Thrones

*G-Eazy – Austin360 Amphitheater, August 9

Godsmack / Shinedown

Gov’t Mule / The Avett Brothers

Hall & Oates / Train

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers

Joe Biden

Juanes / Mon Laferte

Keith Urban

*Kesha / Macklemore – Austin 360 Amphitheater, June 22

Kevin Hart

Kid Rock

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018

Kygo

Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker

Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence

Logic

Luis Miguel

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

*Maroon 5 - AT&T Center, June 12

Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town

Ms. Lauryn Hill

NEEDTOBREATHE / JOHNNYSWIM

Niall Horan

ODESZA

Ozzy Osbourne

Paramore

Pentatonix

Poison / Cheap Trick

Post Malone

Rascal Flatts

Ray LaMontagne

Rise Against / AFI

Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson

Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper

Shakira

Shania Twain

Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers

Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers

The Smashing Pumpkins

Thirty Seconds To Mars

*Vans Warped Tour – AT&T Center, July 7

*Weezer / Pixies – Austin360 Amphitheater, June 30

Zac Brown Band

For a full list of participating artists, go to Live Nation's website.



