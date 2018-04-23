Live Nation to offer $20 summer concert tickets for one week only

SAN ANTONIO - Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to more than 2,000 concerts across the country this summer. The deal is good for a select number of seats and must be purchased between 8 a.m. on April 30 and 11:59 p.m. on May 8.
Live Nation is calling it "National Concert Week."
There is an additional fee per ticket for ticket delivery or the print-at-home option. Read more about Live Nation's purchase policy here.
The following artists are participating in the "National Concert Week" ticket offer:
311 / The Offspring
3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
5 Seconds of Summer
Alan Jackson
Arcade Fire
Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage
Backstreet Boys
Beck
Bon Jovi
Brad Paisley
Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch
Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult
Charlie Puth
*Chicago / REO Speedwagon – Austin360 Amphitheater, July 1
*Chris Brown – Austin360 Amphitheater, June 29
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
*Counting Crows / LIVE – Austin360 Ampthitheater, July 21
David Blaine
Dead & Company
Def Leppard / Journey
Dierks Bentley
Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle
Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G
Erasure
Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Game of Thrones
*G-Eazy – Austin360 Amphitheater, August 9
Godsmack / Shinedown
Gov’t Mule / The Avett Brothers
Hall & Oates / Train
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Janet Jackson
Jason Aldean
Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers
Joe Biden
Juanes / Mon Laferte
Keith Urban
*Kesha / Macklemore – Austin 360 Amphitheater, June 22
Kevin Hart
Kid Rock
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018
Kygo
Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker
Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence
Logic
Luis Miguel
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
*Maroon 5 - AT&T Center, June 12
Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town
Ms. Lauryn Hill
NEEDTOBREATHE / JOHNNYSWIM
Niall Horan
ODESZA
Ozzy Osbourne
Paramore
Pentatonix
Poison / Cheap Trick
Post Malone
Rascal Flatts
Ray LaMontagne
Rise Against / AFI
Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper
Shakira
Shania Twain
Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers
Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers
The Smashing Pumpkins
Thirty Seconds To Mars
*Vans Warped Tour – AT&T Center, July 7
*Weezer / Pixies – Austin360 Amphitheater, June 30
Zac Brown Band
For a full list of participating artists, go to Live Nation's website.
