Will 'Tomb Raider' be the movie to top 'Black Panther' at box office?

SAN ANTONIO - Warner Bros. and MGM's video game adaptation “Tomb Raider” is the next movie in line attempting to take down “Black Panther”, following its four-week run of dominance at the box office.

Will it succeed? That may just be too close to call.

"Tomb Raider" according to studio estimates is likely to make $25 million in 3,700 locations during its opening weekend. If “Black Panther” however continues its run, its fifth weekend may also see roughly $25 million, according to estimates.

If the latest Marvel movie makes the projected $25 million this weekend, it would be the fifth-biggest fifth weekend of all time -- and would make it the first film to hold the No. 1 spot for at least five weekends since “Avatar,” which did so and led for seven weeks back in 2009 and 2010.

In this latest version of "Tom Raider", Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft, who attempts to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance. The movie is directed by Roar Uthaug and also stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Kristin Scott Thomas.

"Tomb Raider" has gotten mixed reviews according to Rotten Tomatoes, with just a 50 percent likeability score. With that kind of rating it will be difficult for the movie to even match Paramount’s original films starring Angelina Jolie, which made a combined $432 million worldwide.

20th Century Fox’s “Love, Simon” also hits theaters this weekend debuting in 2,401 locations nationwide. Early projections have that film making approximately $10 million to $12 million. "Love, Simon" received an 89-percent likability score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it perhaps the sneaky-good movie to see this weekend.

The coming-of-age drama is based on the novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli, and stars Nick Robinson as Simon Spier, a gay teenager in high school who talks online with an anonymous fellow closeted classmate.

Lastly, Focus Features’ “7 Days in Entebbe” opens this week in nearly 600 theaters this weekend. The historical movie is about "Operation Entebbe", a 1976 mission which was led by Israeli soldiers and that attempted to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Uganda. Quality stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl star in the film, which surprisingly only has a 23-percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's a look at all the latest films (with their trailer) that were released for the weekend of March 16.

Tomb Raider

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished years earlier. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance, Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. The stakes couldn't be higher as Lara must rely on her sharp mind, blind faith and stubborn spirit to venture into the unknown. (Google synopsis)

The movie is 2 hours and 2 minutes and is rated PG-13.

The movie is 2 hours and 2 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Love, Simon

Everyone deserves a great love story, but for 17-year-old Simon Spier, it's a little more complicated. He hasn't told his family or friends that he's gay, and he doesn't know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour and 50 minutes and is rated PG-13.

This film is 1 hour and 50 minutes and is rated PG-13.

7 days in Entebbe

Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour 47 minutes and is rated PG-13.

This film is 1 hour 47 minutes and is rated PG-13.

