Vans announces Harry Potter shoe collection

Merlin's beard! Vans has announced an official collaboration with Harry Potter.

A tweet from the brand's Twitter account shows the two logos together with the caption: "Something magical coming soon."

There are no Harry Potter shoes displayed on the Vans' website yet, but there is a place reserved on the site with the announcement that the collection will include footwear, apparel and accessories.

The page has images with the four houses of Hogwarts (Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff) and an invitation to sign up for emails.

Do you already know which version you want?



