WATCH: Garth Brooks goes live on Facebook inside Gruene Hall

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands showed up to catch a glimpse of Garth Brooks at Gruene Hall Tuesday night.

The country music legend performed inside the historic dance hall in front of hundreds of lucky ticket winners.

Only a select amount of people were allowed in, but that didn't stop many from lining the streets around the hall to listen to the concert.

While driving up to the hall, Garth Brooks started a Facebook Live from his page and you can see the crowds gathered outside.

The video continues as he walks in and performs the first song.

After the concert, he posted a photo thanking everyone who attended the concert.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.