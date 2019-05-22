WWE star Vickie Guerrero visiting The Salvation Army on Wednesday

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Former WWE wrestler Vickie Guerrero will be in San Antonio on Wednesday to lift the spirits of women who are staying at The Salvation Army’s Emergency Family Shelter, a press release said.

Guerrero, who coined the catchphrase “Excuse Me!” as one of pro wrestling’s biggest villains, will be at the shelter from noon until 1 p.m.

The press release said she has spent the past couple of months purchasing supplies for women who are staying at the shelter with money she raised by raffling off an art piece done by her late husband, WWE star Eddie Guerrero.

Guerrero will present confidence kits to clients in the staff dining room during their lunch hour. The confidence kits consist of beauty products, hygiene items and devotional reading materials, the press release said.

Guerro also will be bringing additional supplies to construct onsite and donate to the shelter, which will be distributed to clients in the months to come.

