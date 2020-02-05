Here are the newest businesses to debut in San Antonio

Want to discover the freshest new spots in San Antonio? From a burger chain to a Mexican spot, read on for a list of the newest spots to open near you.

Wayback Burgers

Photo: anita l./Yelp

Looking for a new traditional American spot to score burgers and hot dogs? There's a new Wayback Burgers outpost in town, located at 1723 N. Loop 1604 East.

This franchise started as a burger joint in Delaware and now has 156 outposts, including nine international locations. The fast casual spot offers double stacked burgers, chicken sandwiches, hand-dipped milkshakes and hot dogs. (Check out the entire menu here.)

Guanajuato Bakery

Photo: jessica l./Yelp

Head over to 10203 Culebra Road, Suite 2, and you'll find Guanajuato Bakery, a new panaderia.

This family-run wholesale bakery and cake shop offers fresh options such as guava pastries, conchas and other Mexican baked goods.

Guerrero's Mexican Restaurant

Photo: Adri c./Yelp

A Gillette Area newcomer, Guerrero's Mexican Restaurant is a Mexican and Tex-Mex spot that's located at 680 Gillette Blvd.

This new restaurant serves up Jalisco-style Tex-Mex, according to the business' Facebook page. On the menu, look for tacos, parilladas (mixed grill), fried seafood, grilled lunch plates and soup.

