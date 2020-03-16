Big Give SA postponed, donations will still be accepted

San Antonio – Big Give SA, a 24-hour-long donation drive for area nonprofits, is the latest major event to be postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event which was slated for March 26 has been pushed back to sometime in September.

In a statement sent to KSAT-12, the Nonprofit Council, which organizes the annual day of giving for South Central Texas said it will be working with the city to create a “Big Give emergency platform to facilitate online giving.”

“While this was a decision that wasn’t made lightly, we know it is the right one given the current state of affairs,” said Scott McAninch, Chief Executive Officer of The Nonprofit Council. “This emergency effort is designed to still financially support the local nonprofit community, as they will be on the front lines serving during this great time of need.”

Details about emergency funding and how donations will still be accepted will be announced at a press conference scheduled for at 1 p.m Thursday.

