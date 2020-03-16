Big Give SA postponed, donations will still be accepted
The Nonprofit Council working with City of San Antonio to create revised emergency platform to facilitate online giving
San Antonio – Big Give SA, a 24-hour-long donation drive for area nonprofits, is the latest major event to be postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
The annual event which was slated for March 26 has been pushed back to sometime in September.
In a statement sent to KSAT-12, the Nonprofit Council, which organizes the annual day of giving for South Central Texas said it will be working with the city to create a “Big Give emergency platform to facilitate online giving.”
“While this was a decision that wasn’t made lightly, we know it is the right one given the current state of affairs,” said Scott McAninch, Chief Executive Officer of The Nonprofit Council. “This emergency effort is designed to still financially support the local nonprofit community, as they will be on the front lines serving during this great time of need.”
Details about emergency funding and how donations will still be accepted will be announced at a press conference scheduled for at 1 p.m Thursday.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:
- USAA employee in San Antonio tests positive for coronavirus, company official says
- San Antonio officials investigating third travel-related case of COVID-19
- Cruise ship passenger quarantined at JBSA-Lackland tests positive for COVID-19
- Patient in San Antonio’s second travel-related COVID-19 case at Methodist Hospital
- H-E-B, Walmart stores closing early to allow time to restock shelves, no need to panic, officials say
- San Antonio school districts providing free, curbside meal service for students during closure
- These events have been canceled, postponed, modified around San Antonio area over coronavirus
- Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- SAQ: Your questions answered about the coronavirus
- Texas Gov. Abbott declares statewide emergency over coronavirus pandemic
- Health officials: South Texas blood supply at risk of collapsing due to lack of donations
- What we know: San Antonio tourism hotspots impacted by the coronavirus
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.