Get a taste of Fiesta at this drive-thru frozen daiquiri hot spot

UNIVERSAL CITY – David Elder takes you to SipIt Daiquiris To-Go, the newest and hottest drive-thru frozen daiquiri spot in Universal City.

“Texas Eats” is a spin-off of the ever-popular "SA Live,” which has won in the ratings race since the first day it launched nearly five years ago.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.