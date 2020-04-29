Gillespie County High School - Great Graduates 2020

KSAT12 wants to highlight your high school graduates!

Give your graduate a shout-out in our community galleries on ksat.com!

We have updated our Terms of Use:

By submitting this photo you understand that you give Graham Media Group, San Antonio, Inc. d/b/a KSAT-TV (“we” and “us”) the royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, fully transferable and worldwide right to use, assign, license/sub-license, distribute, commercially exploit and create derivative works from the image you submit (“Graduation Photo(s)”), in any and all media, in any manner, in whole or in part, without any restriction or compensation to you. You warrant and represent that the Graduation Photo you are submitting is an original photo taken by you, that you are the copyright owner of the Graduation Photo submitted. Do not submit any professional photos. All photo submissions must be by the person depicted in the photo or the parent/guardian of the person depicted in the photo. No third parties submissions are allowed.

All photos must be original photos and not professional photos or photos taken of other photos.

All photos will say pending approval until they are approved.

*Please make sure you upload pictures to the correct school.