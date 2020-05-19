Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1107 Austin Highway (Terrell Heights)

Listed at $1,002/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1107 Austin Highway.

Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

Henderson Pass (North Central Thousand Oaks)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at Henderson Pass. It's listed for $1,005/month for its 972 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1010 Locke St. (Government Hill Alliance)

Here's a 1,150-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1010 Locke St. that's going for $1,007/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3787 Perrin Central Blvd.

Then, check out this 892-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3787 Perrin Central Blvd. It's listed for $1,010/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a gym and additional storage space. The apartment also includes hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

202 W. French Place (Monte Vista)

Finally, located at 202 W. French Place, here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,010/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

