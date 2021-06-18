Are you prepared for an epic Amazon Prime Day? Here’s how you can get in the spirit

Y’all, the next best thing to Christmas is quickly approaching: Amazon Prime Day 2021. 🎉

So, we officially know which days we get all the deals, but WHAT the deals will be remains a mystery (and part of the fun).

Luckily for us, it’s actually going to be two days of some insane deals, and we can’t wait. To be sure nobody misses a thing, we’ve got a quick guide to ensure you’re ready for the best deals come the big day(s): June 21 and 22.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t say the absolutely most important thing you must do is become an Amazon Prime member. If you’re still reading this, we assume you’ve handled that part, or you’re interested in doing so -- so you’ll want to square that step away first.

Next, stop what you’re doing and mark your calendar, set an alarm on your phone, leave some Post-Its around the house -- whatever works for you to ensure you’ll be ready for the big day.

In the past, you’ve been able to “watch” an item, which means you could get notified when it went on sale. Amazon has changed things up a bit, but you still have 24/7 access to deals, and the best part is, there are deals already happening.

Follow these steps to see what deals are already underway, and to sign up to see what’s to come:

Make sure you have the Amazon app downloaded.

Tap the menu icon to open up the app menu, then hit “Today’s Deals” under “Programs and Features.” If you’re on a desktop or laptop, you’ll see a block on the homepage that reads “Deal of the Day.” Below the image, click “See all deals.”

You’ll open up to a page where you’ll view all the deals already happening. Browse and see if there’s anything you can’t live without.

If you want to see what’s coming, click on “daily deals email” at the top of the page, to get an update each day on what’s going on sale. You can also just ask your Alexa device: “Alexa, what are my deals?”

When Amazon Prime Day rolls around, you know where to head: the app, online or Alexa, in case you weren’t sure.

If you’ve followed our advice, you should be A-OK when it comes to Prime Day preparations.

Now you, my friend, are full of knowledge and power to take on Amazon Prime Day 2021.