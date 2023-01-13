Clifton J. Bolner obituary, 1928-2023

Clifton J. Bolner, the founder and owner of Bolner’s Fiesta Products, Inc. died Tuesday at the age of 94.

SAN ANTONIO – Clifton J Bolner passed away peacefully at his home in Monte Vista January 10 with his gathered family.

Clif was born in San Antonio July 30, 1928. His grandparents emigrated to San Antonio from Italy, Mexico and France.

He grew up on the South Side of San Antonio, amid a very large family of his grandparents Joe and Mary Bolner and Peter and Eugenia Grandjean, his parents, Joe and Josephine Bolner, his sister Peggy, and dozens of Bolner, Pozzi, Broggi, Pizzini, Specia, Grandjean, Mabrito, Whitliff, Carlisle and Roth cousins.

Clif worked all his life, initially delivering groceries (Amazon has nothing on Bolner’s Grocery!) with his cousin Jody Pizzini when he was 12 years old. He attended St. Gerard Elementary School and Church, where he met a young lady named Rosalie Richter.

Clif graduated from Central Catholic High School and Texas A&M University. He loved music and was in the band at Central and A&M, where he played the clarinet and the saxophone, and he sang at his Church all his life.

While attending Texas A&M, one weekend visiting in San Antonio, his mother suggested that “he call the Richter girl; she seems really nice.” Clif asked Rosalie out and by the 3rd date he knew she was the one. During the first week in January of 1949, Clif received his Business Degree from A&M, his Commission in the US Air Force, and a wedding license to marry Rosalie.

He served his country during the Korean War at Kelly AFB, splitting his time as a partner/butcher at Bolner’s Grocery, where his dad had given him his share of the store.

In 1955, Clif sold his share of the store to his Uncles Dave and Tony Bolner and founded Bolner’s Fiesta Spices. The first years were challenging, but Clif had made many friends in the local grocery business during his years at the Bolner’s who were happy to give him some spice business. Clif led Fiesta for 63 years. The Company continues under the tutelage of 2nd and 3rd generation Family Members.

Clif and Rosalie had 7 children together Tim (Judy), Mike (Mary Pat), Debbie, Cindy (David), Beverly, Chris (Magdalena), and Mary Beth. Popo and Nana had 27 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Clif loved to relax with Rosalie at their Condo in the Rocky Mountains, with their children and grandchildren on the Texas coast and at their beloved Rancho Fiesta in the Texas Hill Country. Clif and Rosalie were married for 59 years, Rosalie passing from Alzheimers in 2008.

Clif was active in many San Antonio Schools and Civic Organizations. He fondly recalled serving as Vice-Chairman of the Board of the San Antonio Symphony Society and Chairman of the Board of the Witte Museum where he was one of the founders of the Witte Game Dinner. Clif was named Distinguished Alumnus of Texas A&M University, the Texas A&M Mays Business School and Central Catholic High School Alumni Association.

A devout Catholic who attended daily Mass, Clif had many close friends among the Brothers, Nuns, Priests and Church Hierarchy in the area, and specially with the Oblate Priests. Clif was proud to be named recipient of the Brotherhood award of Christians and Jews along with his friends Red McCombs and Morris Beldon. In 2010 Clif married Mary Jo Biedeger and gained his 5th daughter, Mary Paulette. Mary Jo passed in 2022.

Clif is survived by his brother-in-law Father Ed Vrazel O.M.I., his sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Harvey Penshorn, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joan and Pat Kennedy, Patty Richter, Tommy and Joy Richter, his 8 Children & their spouses, 27 grandchildren Greg and Lindsay Bolner, Matt Bolner and Lauren Rymer, Jeff and Kathy Bolner, Emily Bolner, Elizabeth and Stephen Curtis, Stephanie Prost, Josh and Elizabeth Meeh, Dan and Lauren Meeh, Jonathan Meeh, Christopher and Madeline Harness, Clifton and Annalise Harness, Caroline and Austin Bauer, Brandon Bolner, Christopher Bolner Jr., Andrew Bolner, Dustin Bolner, Camila Bolner and David Bolner and 19 great grandchildren Emerson and Hunter Bolner, Evelyn and Ryan Bolner, Blake, Molly and Connor Curtis, Cade, Madelyn and Carter Meeh, Ily, Mason, Walker and Brooks Meeh, Eloise and Margaux Harness, Rosalie Bauer and Savannah Harness, and dozens of cousins, great nieces and great nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister-in-law Christina Engles and his brothers-in-law Elois Engels and Wayne Kennell, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and Anton Hajek, and his brother-in-law Otto Richter Jr.

Visitation is at 6 PM and Rosary at 7 PM Friday Jan 13 at Our Lady of Grace Church where Clif was an active member for 57 years.

Holy Mass of the Resurrection will also be at Our Lady of Grace, Saturday January 14 at 9 AM. Internment is through Porter Loring Mortuary at Holy Cross Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Clif’s Grandsons. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Clif’s name to the Oblates of Mary Immaculate or the Casa De Padres, both in San Antonio. The family would like to thank Eartha R., Paulette R., Marie A., Jackie W., Luz K., Ann B., and Marie T. for their loving care of Mr. Bolner.