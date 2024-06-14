81º
New chilaquiles brunch spot opens near the Pearl

This is Chilaquiles Buen Dia’s first location in San Antonio

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Chilaquiles Buen Dia is now open at 1639 Broadway. (Jesus Heras, Heras Creatives LLC)

SAN ANTONIO – A new brunch spot has opened in San Antonio’s Pearl area.

West Texas’ Chilaquiles Buen Dia opened this week at 1639 Broadway in the old Earl Abel’s spot.

The restaurant sells chilaquiles, tacos, beer, cocktails and aguas frescas. Chilaquiles are served with a variety of salsa flavors, including rojo, chipotle, habanero, entomatados, chile verde and creamy green, the release states.

The chain was founded in 2023 by El Paso-based hospitality group Pan y Agua.

“We are excited to bring the flavors from our hometowns of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez to San Antonio and to be part of the vibrant Pearl District community,” Pan y Agua partner Nick Salgado said in the release. “We know that San Anononians will recognize our passion for authentic Mexican flavor combined with our West Texas spirit.”

Salgado founded Pan y Agua in 2008, along with Octavio Gomez and Chef Rudy Valdes.

This is Pan y Agua’s first restaurant in San Antonio.

The lower Broadway corridor near the Pearl and downtown is booming with new restaurants and coffee shops. Click here to see some other restaurants that recently opened in the area.

