Surprising signs your lungs are not healthy

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – COPD, pneumonia, lung cancer are all serious lung diseases that can drastically impact a person’s quality of life and sometimes can even be fatal.

However, early intervention can make a difference when it comes to treatment and outcomes.

A cough for a few weeks after having the flu, or bronchitis is possibly nothing to sneeze at, but a chronic cough that persists for much longer can signal something more serious like mesothelioma cancer, which is caused by asbestos exposure. Smoking has long been associated with lung cancer, but that may not necessarily be the case.

“The biggest risk factor, it turns out, for getting lung cancer is having lungs,” said Siddhartha Devarakonda, MD, an oncologist at Washington University School of Medicine.

“There’s a good number that can have cancers that have never smoked,” said Raja Flores, MD, a thoracic surgeon at Icahn School of Medicine-Mount Sinai Hospital.,

However, shoulder pain can be linked to lung cancer when a pulmonary embolism happens.

Some other signs to look for possible lung trouble: blue fingernails can be a sign of cyanosis, a condition in where there is not enough oxygen circulating throughout the blood, swelling in your legs can be a sign of a blood clot that can travel to your lungs, and issues with memory and concentration, morning headaches.

And constantly feeling tired can all be symptoms of sleep apnea, a disease in where sleep is interrupted when a person’s breathing stops.

Another sign to be on the lookout for is a changing voice. Paradoxical vocal cord dysfunction can make your voice softer when your lungs are not able to strongly exhale due to lack of strength or air.