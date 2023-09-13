Hospitals seek solutions to nursing shortage

The nursing shortage is projected to reach 13 million nurses worldwide by 2030, which is why hospitals are diligently seeking innovative strategies to revolutionize the field in an attempt to save both jobs and lives.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – The nursing profession is facing an unprecedented crisis as the healthcare industry grapples with a severe shortage of nurses.

The shortage is projected to reach 13 million nurses worldwide by 2030, which is why hospitals are diligently seeking innovative strategies to revolutionize the field in an attempt to save both jobs and lives.

“Even our younger nurses that just came into the profession are leaving the profession,” said Tommye Austin, PhD, MBA, RN. “It has to change. It cannot be the way it was done during the pandemic because we just don’t have the resources.”

How can we expect nursing to evolve?

“Working our nurses to the top of their license is one of the main objectives for our organization,” said Austin, who has been a nurse for 34 years.

More solutions start by redefining roles or creating different levels of nurses: expert nurses, nurses with masters and nurses with Associate’s degrees … and some nurses even working from home – leveraging telemedicine and technology.

“A lot of nursing time is taken up by working on that computer and inputting that data,” Austin said.

Robots are also beginning to play a critical role.

“Nurses sometimes clock 20, 30,000 steps a day. And so, if we can have robots that can pick up medications from the pharmacy or take medications to the pharmacy, pick up labs, take a lab specimen down to the laboratory.” Austin said.

AI can also become an extra set of eyes to help monitor patients.

“What that artificial intelligence can tell me is that, ‘Tommye, you need to watch that there’s something going on with that patient,’” Austin said.

Transforming an industry and saving lives.

“Because I love people. Nursing is a profession that I probably could work until I’m 100,” Austin said.

Some hospitals are now incorporating smart rooms, enabling patients to effortlessly control various aspects of their environment using their fingertips or voice commands. These innovative rooms empower patients to manage window shades, lighting, temperature and the TV — eliminating the need for nurses to interrupt their patient care duties with tasks that don’t require medical knowledge.