New local study reveals thousands of autistic adults lack services in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A new local study has revealed about 27,000 adults with autism lack services and they do not have access to appropriate resources.

The study, which was done by the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, pinpointed major concerns in the adult autism community.

"Our goal is to increase service capacity and eliminate wait times and barriers for individuals on the Autism spectrum throughout their life," the foundation said.

Services for adults with autism are different from those for children, the foundation said.

"So many people think this is a child disorder. There is no cure," Tullos Wells, with the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, said.

The foundation said the study is a call for community action and it has set up a forum scheduled in February for stakeholders interested in getting involved.

