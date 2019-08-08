SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community will be holding a Mental Health Phone Bank to raise awareness towards mental health in our community on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 43.8 million adults experience mental illness in a given year.

You can call the KSAT Community Mental Health Phone Bank at 210-351-1363.

Mental health facts in America

One in five adults in America experience a mental illness

Nearly 1 in 25 (10 million) adults in America live with a serious mental illness

One in five children ages 13 to 18 have or will have a serious mental illness

The KSAT Community Mental Health Awareness Phone Bank will have representatives from NAMI San Antonio, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Bexar County Department of Behavioral and Mental Health, SA Clubhouse and the Volunteer Services Council of the San Antonio State Hospital.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

