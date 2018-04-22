San Antonio Book Festival brought in an estimated 20,000 people

SAN ANTONIO - The sixth annual San Antonio Book Festival brought in an estimated 20,000 attendees on April 7.

Each year, The San Antonio Book Festival measures its success by the number of people attending individual author presentations.

Despite chilly winds at the San Antonio Book Festival, the majority of author sessions were standing room only.

San Antonio Book Festival continues to impact the community

"The book festival is an opportunity for residents of San Antonio and beyond to come together and celebrate ideas, imagination and literary culture," said Lilly Gonzalez, Deputy Executive Director for San Antonio Book Festival. "Children can connect with an author and walk away wanting to read more."

Strong headliners like Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, Sandra Cisneros, Paula Poundstone, Jason Reynolds, and Luis Alberto Urrea drew large crowds to the Central Library and Southwest School of Art.

KSAT Community shines a light on the San Antonio Book Festival

With the help of KSAT Community partners, the San Antonio Book Festival has experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 2013.

Our audience doubled in size the first three years before stabilizing at an estimated 20,000 attendees," Gonzalez said. "The KSAT Community partnership is an invaluable asset.

Gonzalez thanks the KSAT Community partners for helping the San Antonio Book Festival It reach an audience that might not otherwise hear about the festival.

"KSAT’s Community spotlight on the Book Festival highlights education and literature, elevating us as a city of readers and thinkers," Gonzalez said.

