2 people shot while sitting in vehicle on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are seeking a person who shot at a man and woman as they sat in a vehicle on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Fairshire and Five Palms Drive.

The victims were sitting in an SUV when a black vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The victims had several gunshot wounds and were rushed to University Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

