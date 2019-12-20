Local high school students create personalized food bags for children in need

SAN ANTONIO – Students from Brandeis High School volunteered their time on Thursday to create personalized food bags for some local children in need.

The Bronco students went and worked at Carnahan Elementary to personalize, design, and fill bags of food for students who may otherwise go hungry during the Christmas break.

62 students from the elementary school received the bags, which will provide enough food for 16 days.

Cricut, a leading creative consumer brand, partnered with Blessings in a Backpack to assist on the project. The high school students used Cricut machines to design the reusable bags.

Blessings in a Backpack and local Blessings coordinator Sara Phillips said she was excited to use tote bags this year instead of the usual plastic bags. The bags each had the student’s name, as well as a fun logo.

Following the use of the Cricut machines, they were donated to Carnahan Elementary for students and teachers to use at the school.