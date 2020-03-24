Watch for signs of mushroom poisoning in dogs following heavy rain

SAN ANTONIO – Recent rainy weather has led to an increase of mushrooms on the ground and heavy rains usually leave Fido feeling cooped up inside the house and ready for a long walk.

The same could be said for many Texans right now who are self-quarantining in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued tighter restrictions in an a new emergency order but residents are still allowed to leave home for outdoor activities like walking, biking or hiking as long as they stay six feet away from other people.

The seemingly harmless mushrooms that can be found along greenbelts and paths after the recent rains in San Antonio could be detrimental to your dog’s health, however, and it’s important to be vigilant when walking your dog due to the increase of mushrooms.

Mushroom poisoning occurs as a result of ingesting toxic mushrooms, which is a common hazard for dogs because of the amount of time they spend outdoors or in wooded areas, according to PetMD.

Symptoms of mushroom poisoning differ depending on the type of mushroom ingested and can vary by dog.

The following are symptoms of mushroom poisoning in dogs:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Weakness

Lethargy

Yellowing of the skin

Uncoordinated movements

Excessive drooling

Seizures

Coma

If you see your pet ingest a mushroom, try to salvage a piece of the mushroom to take to the vet with you.

It could help in determining whether or not the mushroom is poisonous.

