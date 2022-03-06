Personal trainer dies from caffeine overdose equaling 200 cups of coffee, reports say

A personal trainer and father of two has died after reports say he accidentally overdosed on caffeine powder that was as strong as 200 cups of coffee.

According to BBC News, Thomas Mansfield, 29 of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, purchased a 100-gram packet of caffeine powder from the supplement company, Blackburn Distributions, in January to make drinks at his family’s home.

Mansfield measured the caffeine powder on a digital scale, but it had a starting weight of two grams. BBC reports he was trying to measure out a recommended dose of 60-300 milligrams.

However, he miscalculated the dosage and shortly after consuming the drink, Mansfield was complaining of a rapid heartbeat and clutched his chest.

Mansfield went to lie down but he began foaming at the mouth and his wife called for an ambulance, according to BBC. As EMS was transporting him to an area hospital, they tried to revive Mansfield for nearly an hour. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A examination by a medical examiner showed that Mansfield died from caffeine toxicity and had 392 milligrams of caffeine per litre of blood at the time of his death, reports said.

When Mansfield purchased the caffeine powder, Blackburn Distributions did not include scoops in the packaging “because they are not always accurate,” BBC reports. However, since Mansfield’s passing, the company includes them.

The packaging also now includes usage instructions and highlights the potential side effects for consumers.

Caffeine is typically used by athletes to help improve sports performance. However, according to BBC, some experts say the powder form could pose overdose risks.