Arson investigators probe suspicious overnight fire at former nightclub

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators have been called to look into an overnight fire at a building that used to be a nightclub, San Antonio firefighters said Tuesday.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at the former Annex Bar in the 330 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from I-35 just north of downtown.

Firefighters said the fire started in the back corner of the building, but the exact cause is not known. A police officer arrived at the scene first and said the front door to the building was open when he arrived.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to put out the flames. A damage estimate is not known.

There were no reported injuries.

