BCSO: Man shot his Facebook friend over $15 debt

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies said he shot his friend over a $15 debt.

Dallas William Smith was taken into custody after being on the run for more than a month. He is now facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony.

The shooting happened May 2 around 12:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Ponderosa Bend, which is in far Northeast Bexar County.

A 28-year-old man told deputies he met up with Smith, who he had befriended on Facebook, to pay back $15 that he owed him.

The man said Smith and another person confronted him and after giving him the money. Smith told him, "Get out of the car or I'll shoot you," according to an arrest affidavit.

Before stepping out of the car to fight each other, Smith fired a shot in the air, the affidavit said.

The man said when he tried to stop Smith from walking away with his money, Smith shot him in his left foot, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Smith fled in a black four-door Nissan Maxima before they arrived at the scene.

Smith has since been released from custody after posting his $30,000 bail, according to online records.

