Border inspection leads to major drug bust worth millions, CBP says

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped more than $4 million worth of hard drugs from entering the U.S this weekend at the Laredo Port of Entry.

In two separate incidents, officers used a dog and nonintrusive imaging inspection to find pounds of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine, according to a news release.

On June 28, an officer inspected a Dodge Caravan and found 194 pounds of alleged crystal meth, according to a news release.

The next day, an officer found 29 pounds of alleged cocaine within a Ford pickup, according to a news release.

CBP said the narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $4,124,172.

Both drivers in the incidents have been arrested, according to the news release.

