Busloads of soldiers returning from Afghanistan given heroes' welcome home

SAN ANTONIO - Busloads of soldiers returning home from Afghanistan were given a heroes' welcome Saturday afternoon with help from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Leon Springs Fire Department.

The Sheriff's Office provided a motorcade for the buses of soldiers to the Army National Guard Center and two fire engines from the Leon Springs Fire Department hoisted an American flag over the I-10 overpass at Ralph Fair Road.

As the buses approached the overpass, deputies, volunteer firefighters and several law enforcement motorcycle support clubs cheered the soldiers on.

Three of the soldiers that arrived Saturday are also employed by the Sheriff's Office.

Johnny Garcia, a spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, said he had the opportunity to speak with one of the deputies that returned home Saturday.

"One of the things he was real happy about was coming home and eating some real Mexican food," Garcia said.

Lt. Steve Biediger with the Leon Springs Fire Department said he was pleased to see the number of people who turned out to greet the soldiers.

"I put it out on our Facebook page and about 200 people shared it and 5,000 people got it, and before I knew it, people were showing up before we were," Biediger said.

Approximately 300 people participated in the welcoming event.

"San Antonio's been known and it's been dubbed 'Military City USA' and every time we welcome home our troops we prove ourselves each and every time, that we have true love and support for our military community," Garcia said.

