SAN ANTONIO - A BMW crashed into a Gold's Gym on Tuesday morning on the city's Northwest Side, injuring three people.

Police said a woman in her 60s was pulling up to the gym, when she blacked out and crashed into the building.

A customer and an employee at the front desk were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released, police said.

The driver, who was a Gold's Gym customer, was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

