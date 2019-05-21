Chevrolet unveils feature that disables vehicle unless seat belt is buckled

Chevrolet is making a Buckle to Drive feature standard in some of its 2020 vehicles.

The feature is available when the vehicle is in teen driver mode and it prevents the driver from being able to shift out of park if the driver's seat belt is not buckled.

The system will come standard on the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, Malibu and Colorado models.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens and teens have the lowest rates of seat belt use compared with other age groups.

Chevrolet's teen driver mode tracks distance, speed and safety system activations. A parent can activate the mode in the car by registering their teen's key fob. Parents can set a maximum volume on the radio system, enable a speed warning and even a maximum speed.

