Cibolo police seek pair in weekend vehicle burglaries

CIBOLO, Texas - A pair of burglars is on the run after targeting a neighborhood in Cibolo, police said.

Police said they’re looking for two people in connection with reports of vehicle burglaries and criminal trespass in the Bentwood Ranch neighborhood.

Investigators said they are looking for a man and woman between 17 and 22 years of age. They said the man was wearing a fanny pack-type bag slung over his shoulder.

Police said the burglars may be traveling in a dark-colored automobile.

The burglaries happened Saturday and Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cibolo police at 210-659-1999.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.