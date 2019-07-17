Convicted sex offender could be hiding out in SA area

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are still searching for Jose Campos Jr. a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Campos, 51, is wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

In 1991, Campos was convicted of two sex crimes against a 16-year-old girl in California. Due to that conviction, Campos is required by law to tell authorities where he lives for the rest of his life.

"His last known place of residence was on the East Side of San Antonio," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Campos' arrest.

