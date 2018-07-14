SA sex offender sentenced for threatening to kill US marshal over appearance on KSAT-12

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender who was wanted on a charge connected to that case threatened to kill a U.S. marshal because he was featured as a fugitive on KSAT-12.

Gary Crayton, 37, was sentenced Thursday to time served for a charge of threats to murder a federal law enforcement officer.

Court records show Crayton was arrested Feb. 15, 2017, shortly after he was featured on KSAT-12 for being wanted on a charge that he failed to comply with sex offender registration conditions. The story is part of a weekly segment with KSAT-12 and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman was included in the news story, prompting Crayton to call him for weeks after his arrest, expressing "his anger and frustration over his arrest being featured on a news release."

Crayton continued making calls, an affidavit said. On Aug. 1, 2017, Crayton left a message for the USMS after business hours that said "he would like to leave a fugitive tip for the Federal Building in San Antonio. The caller then stated 'long range sniper on your (expletive), you got that?'" the affidavit said.

The calls continued after that, with more than 20 made to the USMS between Aug. 11-12.

"The call takers advised that the caller was unintelligible and rambled during the majority of the calls. The call taker advised that the caller stated, 'I want to assassinate the Marshal," the affidavit said

Crayton was found guilty of making the threat. He could have received up to 10 years in prison, but instead received credit for the time he has served in jail while waiting for this case to be resolved. Once he's released, Crayton will be on probation for three years.

He was already on probation for sexual assault of a child, a state charge. He was required to register as a sex offender, but records show he did not verify his address with police. That led to a warrant for his arrest in August 2016.

Court records show Crayton is due in court Monday for a hearing that could lead to his probation being revoked.

