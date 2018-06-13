Dallas Cowboys cheerleader files lawsuit, claims she was paid less than minimum wage

DALLAS - A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader has filed a lawsuit claiming she was paid less than minimum wage and was denied overtime pay.
Erica Wilkins was a Cowboys cheerleader from 2014 to August 2017, according to a DallasNews.com report.
Wilkins said she, and other cheerleaders, were paid less than half of what Rowdy, the team's mascot made.
According to DallasNews.com, Wilkins said she was supposed to get paid $8 an hour for practices, training, rehearsals and filming for the CMT show "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team."
But she said her pay didn't even add up to the federal and state minimum wage when divided by the number of hours she worked in a week. She also said she wasn't paid overtime or paid for time she spent posting to social media.
The lawsuit claims male mascot, Rowdy, made about $25 an hour.
