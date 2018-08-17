Doctor found guilty of raping patient at Houston hospital, sentenced to probation

HOUSTON - Shafeeq Sheikh, 46, formerly a physician at Baylor College of Medicine, was convicted Thursday of raping a woman in 2013 at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The woman was hospitalized for an acute asthma attack and reported the rape to staff at the hospital.

She reported pressing the call button multiple times when a man came to her room and sexually assaulted her in the dark while she was connected to machines and heavily sedated.

DNA from her rape kit led investigators to Sheikh, who was working at Ben Taub at the time.

Sheikh was seen on surveillance video entering the woman’s floor at least 12 times and was also logged swiping his badge to gain access to the floor, despite not being assigned as the woman’s physician, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Sheikh had his license revoked in 2015 by the Texas Medical Board.

He was sentenced to 10 years' probation for his conviction, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office.

