Downtown hotel evacuated due to fire scare

SAN ANTONIO - Guests staying at Hotel Valencia on the Riverwalk were forced to leave their rooms and exit the hotel early Saturday morning due to a fire scare.

Officials say just before 3 a.m., hotel staff noticed smoke coming out of the vents in the lobby.

It took firefighters around 45 minutes to find the source of the smoke, which they say was caused by an electrical short in the air conditioning unit on the top floor.

No one was hurt. Hotel guests were eventually able to return to their hotel rooms.

