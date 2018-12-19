DPS crews shut down I-37 Wednesday morning in Atascosa County after multiple crashes

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - The Department of Public Safety closed I-37 in Atascosa County Wednesday morning after multiple crashes in the area.

DPS Trooper Jason Reyes said 15-20 vehicles were involved in the crashes on southbound I-37 near mile marker 88. Reyes said the fog contributed to the crashes.

No fatalities have been reported; most of the injuries were said to be minor. Reyes expects I-37 at mile marker 88 to remain closed for several hours until all of the wrecked cars can be removed. He asked people to avoid the area.

DPS troopers are working multiple crashes on IH-37 northbound and southbound between the 86 and 88 mile marker in Atascosa county. Both sides of the highway will be closed between FM 1099 and FM 99 for the next few hours. Use caution and be prepared to take alternate routes. — TxDPS - Central Texas Region (@TxDPSCentral) December 19, 2018

