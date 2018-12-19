News

DPS crews shut down I-37 Wednesday morning in Atascosa County after multiple crashes

Fog contributes to multiple crashes

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - The Department of Public Safety closed I-37 in Atascosa County Wednesday morning after multiple crashes in the area.

DPS Trooper Jason Reyes said 15-20 vehicles were involved in the crashes on southbound I-37 near mile marker 88. Reyes said the fog contributed to the crashes.

No fatalities have been reported; most of the injuries were said to be minor. Reyes expects I-37 at mile marker 88 to remain closed for several hours until all of the wrecked cars can be removed. He asked people to avoid the area.

