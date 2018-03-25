Family seeks answers after murder suspect still not arrested in 24-year-old's shooting death

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old’s murder case has his family searching for answers after police have made two arrests, but neither of the suspects are facing murder charges.

Mario Martinez Jr.’s body was found 14 days after he was reported missing last December. His body was stashed at an apartment complex on Perrin Beitel Road.

Martinez Jr.’s father said the suspect on the run can’t hide for long.

“My son left out of the house Dec. 6. I'm glad I was able to tell him I love him,” Mario Martinez Sr. said. “Nobody ever thinks they'd have to go through this,” he said.

Martinez Jr., father of a 2-year-old girl, was found shot to death at the apartment complex. Why he was there or why anyone would want to harm him remains a mystery to his family.

“My son didn't have enemies. If anything, he had too many friends,” Martinez Sr. said.

After Martinez Jr.’s body was discovered, police arrested 47-year-old Reid Kamitono. Police said Kamitono wrapped up Martinez Jr.’s body in a tarp so it could be moved.

Police said they also arrested 48-year-old Mark Dione Payne on Wednesday for tampering with evidence.

“This is one piece of the puzzle to help finish solve it,” Martinez Sr. said.

The person suspected of killing Martinez Jr. is still at large, but Martinez Sr. has hope the suspect will be arrested soon.

“At the end of the day, just know you will be caught. You will be found,” Martinez Sr. said.

The family is now left behind to cling to happy memories.

“My son was like a ball of joy,” Martinez Sr. said.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

