FBI: Summer months offer extra opportunities for online sexual predators

SAN ANTONIO - Do you know who your children are interacting with online?

The FBI warns that during the summer months when children aren't at school, the agency sees a spike in adults using the internet to prey on minors.

“There are essentially more children that are out there that are at risk, and we think that child predators know that,” said Michelle Lee, FBI special agent.

Aside from the possibility of unwarranted physical contact, Lee said minors communicating with people they don't know through a screen could lead to “sextortion.”

“Where they'll (predators) demand, continue to demand, nude photographs, videos of the child, and they threaten to reveal what they've done to their parents, to their teachers, to their friends, pastor. We've seen kids who have committed suicide," Lee said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said that, in 2017, it received 10.2 million reports of child exploitation.

Most of the time, online enticement starts with a predator engaging a child in sexual conversation or role-play as a grooming method before trying to meet.

“These are pedophiles that pretend to be children or teenagers that actually have a relationship with children over a year period or several months," Lee said.

Lee suggests parents download parental control apps. KSAT12 found one called “Saferkid,” which allows parents to see their children's text message history, web browsing history and even blocks adult content.

The FBI said the best way to help your kids protect themselves is by talking to your children.

“Having that relationship with your child and talking to them about the dangers that are out there,” Lee said.

