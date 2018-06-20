Fight for paid sick time for all San Antonio workers heads to City Hall

SAN ANTONIO - Thirty-nine percent of San Antonio workers do not have paid sick leave, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

FAST FACTS:

Working Texans for Paid Sick Time is a coalition of local organizations that began collecting petitions in April to get issues on the November ballot.

A total of 69,000 petition signatures were needed; the organization collected 144,000.

City Council needs to count and certify the petitions before voting to put the issue on the ballot.

Working Texans for Paid Sick Time supporters will rally at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday before they speak at the Citizens to be Heard meeting.

What Joleen Garcia, Working Texans for Paid Sick Time member, is saying about the impact of paid sick time:

The city of Austin passed a policy in February that will go into effect in October. It will set minimum standards to make sure all workers have at least six to eight paid sick days per year.

In April, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced it was supporting a lawsuit filed by a business lobbyist group against the Austin’s new policy.

