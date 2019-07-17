Fire union announces arbitrators

SAN ANTONIO - The fight between the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association and the City of San Antonio continues, and the arbitrators have been named.

On Wednesday, the union announced Michael Tedesco will represent them. San Antonio will be represented by Phillip Pfeiffer.

Earlier this month, the union announced that it would invoke arbitration, a right the union secured after the passage of Proposition C, to reach an agreement over a union contract.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.