Flames rip through vacant SE Side home, arson investigating

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed a vacant Southeast Side home early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home at the corner of Roland Road and Hammond Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene, the home was engulfed in flames, and they took a defensive approach to the fire as the flames quickly spread.

Authorities were able to get the fire under control, but not before the home sustained heavy fire damage.

The home had a "for-sale" sign in the front yard, and firefighters said it was vacant.

Firefighters did not say how much damage the home sustained.

