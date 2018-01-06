Four arrested following chase in stolen van

SAN ANTONIO - Four people were arrested Friday night after leading DPS troopers on a chase.

According to authorities, troopers spotted a stolen van outside of a home on the South West Side. When troopers noticed four people moving heavy machinery and welding equipment into another vehicle they called police to assist.

When San Antonio Police officers arrived, the suspects started running but were all caught shortly after in the 3400 block of La Violeta Street.

According to police, two of the suspects had felony warrants.

Police said the items found inside the van were also stolen. DPS believes the group was involved in a string of robberies they responded to.

All four suspects will face charges stemming from the stolen vehicle and evading arrest.

