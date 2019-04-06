Humana notifying more than 500 members in Texas about data security incident

SAN ANTONIO - Humana has notified more than 500 members in Texas about a data security incident.

Humana said 522 members in Texas were notified that a limited amount of their personal information may have been exposed when unauthorized third parties, posing as physician provider groups, registered onto the web portal of one of its authorized service providers, Availity, and requested eligibility and benefit verification of health plan members by using certain personal information they already possessed.

Humana has no reason to believe the information was obtained from Humana or Availity. Humana said the incident was complex in nature and affected a number of different health insurance carriers, including Humana.

Providers use Availity's web portal to check eligibility and benefits for multiple health plans, including Humana. Humana said Availity discovered the incident while conducting an internal review on Feb. 14, 2019.

The timeframe of the breach ranged from Jan. 15, 2016, and Feb. 21, 2018, according to Humana. Humana and Availity have no information to date indicating that any Humana members' data has been inappropriately used.

Humana said the information that may have been exposed during the breach includes:

Name.

Humana member identification number.

Plan effective date.

Benefit information.

Care Reminders, which Humana said are a proactive way to let doctors know if Humana's records indicate a need for a screening, lab test or other treatment.

Humana said the incident did not contain the full Social Security number, banking or credit card information.

"Humana takes seriously its responsibility to ensure the security of personal information and regrets any concern this incident may have caused," Humana said in a statement. "Humana is offering Credit Watch Gold with 3-in-1 Monitoring identity theft protection product, through Equifax, for one year for impacted Humana members."

Humana said that while Availity has policies and procedures in place to maintain the security of customer's information, Availity has taken additional steps as a result of the incident, including additional access requirements and enhanced monitoring.

Humana members who notice any change in their explanation of benefit letters, SmartSummary or medical records they do not recognize should call Humana at 866-4ASSIST, or 866-427-7478. Humana said members who have a speech or hearing impairment and use a TTY can call 800-833-3301.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.