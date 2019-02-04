K-9 Chucky to be laid to rest with full honors

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 killed in the line of duty more than a week ago will be laid to rest Monday following a procession, honor walk and memorial service.

A memorial procession comprised of first responders and marked law enforcement vehicles will depart from Lot B of the Alamodome at 9 a.m. Fire trucks will be staged at the overpasses at Nakoma and U.S. Highway 281; Donella Drive and U.S. Highway 281; and Gold Canyon Drive and Loop 1604.

The procession will travel north on U.S. Highway 281, to the Loop 1604 East access road. The procession will take the exit toward Redland Road and take the turnaround before proceeding to Community Bible Church.

The services will be streamed live on KSAT.com.

Those participating in the honor walk will gather at the Community Bible Church marquee. Media is invited to stage in the parking lot.

An honor walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The honor walk will feature Sheriff Javier Salazar, the Sheriff's Office command staff, pipe and drum corps, a horse drawn carriage carrying K-9 Chucky and the Sheriff's Office's honor guard.

The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. and feature remarks from Dr. Ed Newton, senior pastor of Community Bible Church, the family of K-9 Chucky's handler, Salazar and others.

A committal service will also take place at Community Bible Church at noon. Chucky will be buried with full honors.

