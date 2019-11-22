NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Police in New Braunfels are looking for a man they say was caught on camera making off with a bicycle from someone's garage in broad daylight.

The burglary happened over the weekend in the 600 block of Wipper in the Wasser Ranch subdivision.

A surveillance camera captured the man loading the bike in the back of the pickup truck.

Officers said there were several vehicle break-ins in the same part of town over the weekend, and they believe the man could be connected to them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.