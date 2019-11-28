3D map shows real-time consumer spending across the planet
Black Friday through Cyber Monday is historically busiest shopping weekend
Ever wonder what the online shopping market looks like?
Shopify created a 3D map that tracks real-time consumer spending from more than one million merchants.
“From 2016 to 2018, businesses on Shopify contributed $183 billion in economic activity worldwide,” according to the company’s website.
Check out the sales from Shopify’s merchants below:
