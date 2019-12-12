Woman, 36, accused of cashing stolen check with fake ID

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a fraud charge after she cashed a check for $2,400 using a fake name and driver's license, police said.

Jessica Alvarez is accused of stealing a check from a person's mailbox in September.

Arrest records said Alvarez cashed the check at the Wells Fargo on Bandera Road near Wurzbach Road. Police said she used the victim's driver's license and forged her signature.

Investigators identified Alvarez using a bank surveillance video.

She is charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.