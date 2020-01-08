Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Texans share their funny, relatable frustrations with ‘cedar fever’ online

SAN ANTONIO – The mountain cedar level may be on the decline, but it’s still not enough to stop the misery of itchy eyes, sore throats and stuffed sinuses.

KSAT reports the pollen count for mountain cedar remains “high” at 7,830, an encouraging trend after it had been “very high” since the weekend.

It's hard to celebrate a 'high' Mountain Cedar number, but at least it's not 'very high'! 🤷‍♂️ This is a significant improvement from previous days. Wednesday's Pollen Count: pic.twitter.com/itR9V7T78W — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) January 8, 2020

Still, people on Twitter and even San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg are saying they’ve had enough of the pollen from ashe juniper trees in the Hill Country.

“Enough,” Nirenberg said on Instagram. “I haven’t been able to sleep in two weeks!”

He also asked locals for their remedies to deal with the allergies.

“Space travel," “hiding in my bed” and “moving out of town,” some people joked, while more serious answers included buying an air purifier or swimming.

Things to know about ‘cedar fever,’ and how to treat it

Mountain cedar season runs from December through February every year.

The plant we know as “mountain cedar” is actually ashe juniper, and male trees pollinate late in the year.

By December, the wind picks up the tree pollen, spreading the irritating pollen grains across South Central Texas.

While the trees are beneficial to our local ecosystem, Texans are dreading the process. Here’s what they’re saying online.

Mountain Cedar got me like pic.twitter.com/MeoGQZ8Yr5 — Joeyguti (@thebrainiyak) January 7, 2020

Mountain Cedar got me dyin!!! Feeling how Will Smith looked in Hitch😂 pic.twitter.com/Ddggf8uSb0 — Momma B Creations (@mommabc3) January 8, 2020

Mountain cedar has me arriving at work like: pic.twitter.com/fntoSvAelr — Mandalor-Ian🚀✨ (@Genki_Rocket) January 7, 2020

Weather Channel app: no pollen today!!!



Mountain Cedar: pic.twitter.com/m3Z0KUlg1I — Darlene, certified Himbologist™️ (@_mintxtea) January 6, 2020

This mountain cedar has me like pic.twitter.com/gj9fXPz08B — Mayra Peña (@Mrs_MayraP) January 5, 2020

Beautiful day in South Texas but Mountain Cedar count is 26,000! pic.twitter.com/STd2idN0Ag — Gilberto J. Saldívar (@Gman_saldivar) January 5, 2020

You ever just wake up and sneeze 472 times? I hate mountain cedar. pic.twitter.com/PfJfeXuADz — janubari🥳 (@stfubari) January 5, 2020