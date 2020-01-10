KSAT12 GMSA at 6 a.m., January 10, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a shooting on the city’s East Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The San Antonio Zoo is asking for donations to save and treat animals in Australia, which has become the site of catastrophic fires that have claimed the lives of an estimated 480 million animals.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’ll "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a trial.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.